Chelsea Tennis Wins Honor & Glory Tournament

The Chelsea tennis team continued to show that it will be a force to be reckoned with in the D3 state finals this season after the Bulldogs won Trenton’s 76th Annual Honor and Glory Tournament Saturday.

The Bulldogs did not lose a set all day with all eight flights going 3-0 as they ran away with the tournament title.

Peter Mourad, Mason Strach, Ryan Fredrickson, and Julien Korner all went 3-0 in singles.

Joshua O’Brien/Quinn Tjerangel, Evan Grudzinski/Jack Murray, JP Chinavare/Owen McCulloch, and Trevor Ford/Luke Mourad swept through the four doubles flights.

Earlier in the week, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs took down D1 10th ranked AA Huron 5-3 in a very close match.

Chelsea came out on top of a pair of three-set matches that was the difference between the teams.

Korner rallied from a set down to take his match 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

O’Brien/Tjerangel won the match of the day by winning a pair of tiebreakers after being down a set. They dropped the first set at one doubles 5-7, then won the second 7-6 (4) and pulled out the third set tiebreaker 10-5 to claim the match and the win for the Bulldogs.

Peter Mourad won 6-2, 7-6 (5) at one singles, Strach 6-4 7-6 (5) at two singles, and Fredrickson 6-2, 6-2 at three singles.

The Chelsea modified varsity team remained undefeated on the season with a 6-2 win over Pinckney.

Strach, Fredrickson, and Benjamin Tetens won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 and Bradley Dunn won 6-2, 6-4 at four singles.

Like Mourad/Zachary Sing won 6-3, 6-4 at one doubles and Everett Chritchfield/Alex Coy 6-4, 6-2 at three doubles.