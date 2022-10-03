Shoptober #shopchelseamich Halloween 2022

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year! Love for Halloween is spine-chillingly strong, so during “Shoptober” you will find unique, creepy, and fun Halloween and Fall decor awaiting you in Chelsea. There are also several haunts where you can forage for food and beverage to maintain your vampire strength.

#shopchelseamich

merchants have an abundance of Halloween goods and treats to carry away on your broomstick. Ranging from not-your-basic witches to sweets, scarecrows, indoor and outdoor pumpkins, and jack-o’-lanterns, seasonal-trendy clothing, toys, books, vintage goods, beautiful plants, and flowers to enjoy throughout the haunting season!

Featured above: Serendipity Books, Chelsea Village Flowers, Smokehouse 52 BBQ, Kitty Face

Featured above: La Maison, Bumbles Dry Goods, True North Jerky, Cottage Rabbit



'Enjoy a seasonal brew, glass of wine, or your favorite cocktail to ward off the werewolves, and bone-chilling air. Check out participating restaurants at www.shopchelseamich.com for their latest fall menus.

Featured above: Withington’s, Merkel Furniture, FarmSudz, The Garden Mill

The list of participating locally owned businesses can be found at this link to their website www.shopchelseamich.com.

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.