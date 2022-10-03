Freedom Gala at Robins Hills Farms to Support Blue Star Service Dogs

From BSSD

Blue Star Service Dogs (BSSD) will hold the 2022 Freedom Gala on November 5th, 2022, at the Robin Hills Farms for their annual dinner fundraiser.

The event features keynote speaker Bob Lutz, automotive leader for GM, Ford, and BMW. He served as a United States Marine for 11 years and is a huge supporter of animal rescue and care. In an informal Q & A session will be held where guests will be able to ask questions and listen to Mr. Lutz’s inspirational experiences.

The evening’s Master of Ceremony is retired NBA great and current Fox sportscaster Grant Long. He will be navigating guests through an evening of awards, testimonies, dinner, raffles, auctions, and more!

Proceeds from the event will benefit Blue Star Service Dog, an 501(c)(3) in Pinckney, MI and their mission to rescue shelter dogs to train and pair with disabled veterans diagnosed with PTSD or TBI and at completion of the program, be their service dogs. Since 2010, their mission has provided another method to recover from invisible and visible wounds of battle. The therapeutic power of dogs strengthen by advanced task training, allows participating veterans an alternative healing tool to combat harmful symptoms and even prevent suicide.

BSSD is still accepting sponsors and donation items for the event. Information, sponsorships, and individual tickets are available at their website www.bluestarservicedogs.org/general-7

Learn more about Blue Star Service Dogs by scanning the QR Code below