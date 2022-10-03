Chelsea State Bank Announces New Partnership with Zelle®

From CSB

As a Chelsea State Bank Customer, you can now send and receive money with friends, family and those you know and trust directly from your Chelsea State Bank app, with Zelle®.

We are continually reevaluating our services, making sure we offer our customers safe and simple ways to bank,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau. “Adding Zelle® to our vast list of services was an easy decision because it is the most secure way to send and receive dollars through a FDIC account, unlike sitting in an uninsured account with Venmo or PayPal. Now, our customers will be able to easily, quickly, and securely transfer money directly from their bank account to family and friends, regardless where they bank.”

Zelle® partners with over a thousand banking apps, including Chelsea State Bank. Customers can access Zelle® in their Chelsea State Bank Mobile App, or directly from their online banking account on our website (www.chelseastate.bank).

As a reminder, Chelsea State Bank will never call, text, or email you and ask for your passcode, account number or SSN. If you have questions or need assistance, call us directly at 734-475-1355.

About Chelsea State Bank

Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.