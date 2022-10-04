Fill out the 5 Healthy Towns survey for a chance to score Lions tickets!

From 5HF

We are two weeks into the 5 Healthy Towns survey (5HFsurvey.com) and community members are stepping up to the plate. As of October 3rd, we have received 521 total responses. Chelsea has 212 responses, Dexter 135, Grass Lake 84, Stockbridge 51 (including Gregory and Munith) and Manchester 39. Our goal is to reach at least 250 responses per community, and hopefully exceed the response rate in 2020 -Chelsea 639, Dexter 560, Manchester 519, Grass Lake 481, and Stockbridge 463.

5HF has a special announcement for the month of October. Anyone who completes the survey by October 31st can enter into a drawing to win two tickets to the Detroit – Jacksonville football game on December 4th. We also have a variety of other prizes valued at $200 or more that we will draw when the survey finishes on November 30th.

The survey (5HFsurvey.com) is an opportunity for you to influence how we invest in our communities. Our Board of Directors and staff, and your local Community Wellness Coalition, use this information to make funding decisions for your communities. We want to learn what communities and demographic groups (seniors, youth, those who are alone…) may need, like nutrition, fitness, or mental health resources. We want to know what connects you to your community, so we can fortify those places and organizations. Mostly we will learn how we can help you stay or get well.

We cannot get to our goal alone. If you or your organization uses social media, please consider sharing the 5HFsurvey post from the 5 Healthy Towns or coalition Facebook pages. Encourage your family and friends to take the survey, and help direct how we invest in your communities. Learn more by visiting 5healthytowns.org.