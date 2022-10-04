Spooky Stories, Part 1 of 4

By Michelle Colby, STN Reporter

’Tis the season in which ghost stories are resurrected. Here is a list of local and area ghost tours/hunts:

Chelsea Area Historical Society- Jasen King is hosting an 80 minute walking tour in Chelsea, starting at the Museum (128 Jackson St.) at 8pm. October 22 and 29. To register, email creswej@gmail.com. Money can be delivered to the Museum or paid via PayPal to treasurer@chelseahistory.org. Make note of type and quantity of tickets needed. $10/members, $13/non-members.

Image courtesy of Jasen King.

Flyer Paranormal, LLC- This team is hosting a ghost hunt at the Hamburg Township Historical Museum (7225 Stone St, Hamburg). This information can be found on their Facebook page. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com for $35. Two hunts occur on Saturday, October 22 at 6:30p-9p and 9:30p-12a. You can find this team at Pinckney Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8pm, where they will be handing out candy. If you are wanting to travel a little further, they are hosting a ghost hunt at The Orson Starr House, in Royal Oak, on October 28.

Howell - Dianna O’Grady(psychic medium) is hosting 45 minute historical ghost tours through the 150 year old streets of downtown Howell. Tickets are $25 and can be requested for at https://www.oessentialwisdom.com/contact. Include the date, time, and number of tickets needed. Tour dates: Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 at 8:30pm. Fridays, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 at 8pm and 9pm. Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 8pm and 9pm. She also hosts private tours for groups of 4 or more anytime throughout the year.

Manchester - The Manchester Historical Society(302 E. Main St, Manchester) is having a Haunted Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at the River Raisin Mercantile (138 E. Main St, Manchester) for $20/presale or $25/door. Space is limited to 25. This event is not recommended for children younger than 12.

Image courtesy of Raymond Berg