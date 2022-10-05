WCC’s Brandon Tucker appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce advisory committee

From WCC

Brandon Tucker, Vice President and Chief Workforce & Community Development Officer at Washtenaw Community College (WCC), is one of 24 individuals from around the country appointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Industrial Advisory Committee.

The recently established committee will advise and provide guidance to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on a range of issues related to domestic semiconductor research and development in support of the $50 billion CHIPS for America program.

“I am honored to be recommended and confirmed to serve on this important advisory committee,” Tucker said. “The need for technicians who can support the mobility sector is growing rapidly. To gain insight on federal and industry plans for the future will further allow the college to develop opportunities to help grow the talent pipeline through education and training."

Tucker is among the first appointees to the committee, which is comprised of leaders from a broad range of disciplines in the microelectronics field, including academia, the semiconductor industry, federal laboratories and other areas.

According to a U.S. Department of Commerce release, the Industrial Advisory Committee “will provide advice on the science and technology needs of the nation’s domestic microelectronics industry, the national strategy on microelectronics research, the research and development programs and other advanced microelectronics activities funded through CHIPS for America, and opportunities for new public-private partnerships.”

The CHIPS for America program aims to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry and spur innovation while creating good-paying jobs in communities across the country.

Photo: Brandon Tucker. Courtesy WCC.