Chelsea Tennis Claims Another D3 Regional Title

The Chelsea boys' tennis team continued its domination of the D3 Regional as the Bulldogs claimed another tournament title and advanced to the state finals for the 13th straight year.

The Bulldogs won the home tournament with 24 points to easily beat out second-place Wyandotte Roosevelt with 15.

Chelsea cruised to the title by winning seven of eight flights.

Joshua O'Brien and Quinn Tjerangel by losing just one game on their way to a sweep at one doubles.

Evan Grudzinski and Jack Murray swept through two doubles as did JP Chinavare and Owen McCulloch at three doubles and Trevor Ford and Luke Mourad at four doubles.

Peter Mourad swept one singles, Mason Strach two singles, Ryan Fredrickson three singles, and Julien Korner four singles.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs head to the D3 finals at Mason/Haslett October 14-15 .