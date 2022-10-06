Candidate Q&A: Kathy Schmaltz, State Representative for District 46

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

Who are you?

I'm not a politician, I'm a member of our community who cares about our future.

I can bring a wealth of experience to Lansing not only from my career but from my extensive experience with community organizations. I am a Michigan State graduate and a resident of the Jackson/Lansing area since the 70s. I was a TV news anchor, writer, and Associate News Director of Community Relations at Lansing’s WILX TV; and I also co-hosted “In Focus” where we discussed public policy issues with state lawmakers and other dignitaries. I was recognized by the State of Michigan for my work for Big Brothers Big Sisters, serving on the board and co-chairing Bowl for Kids for several years. For over 10 years, I've been Chair of the Grand Slam for Kids raising $12-15,000 every year to support at-risk youth. I'm on the executive committee and board of the Michigan Theatre and also served as trustee of the Purple Rose Theatre. I'm on the Hospital Foundation board and 100 Women Who Care. I was a governor appointee to the Michigan Education Trust and The Hospital Finance Authority State Boards. I also served on the Michigan Dyslexia and Easter Seals state boards.

Why are you running?



Our economy is in bad shape, and Michigan families are struggling to make ends meet. Whether it's the cost of gas, milk, bread, or even back to school supplies, Michigan families are being hit from every direction. We need leaders that understand the struggles that families are facing and are willing to take action immediately to get our economy back on track. I'll work to repeal the sales tax on gas, lower the income rate to 4%, restore the income tax credit to 20%, and extend the property tax relief for disabled veterans and their families.

What issues do you think are important?



The number one issue facing our state is our economy. With inflation at all-time high families are struggling to pay their bills. We need to take action to get our economy back on track and get inflation under control.

Our children’s education is a priority. We have seen our ranking in education drop to the bottom ten in the nation. I will fight to ensure parents have a choice in their children’s education with a great partnership with teachers, that kids can read by the 4th grade, and that we get our test scores back into the top 10 in the nation.

Finally, we need to fully fund and support our law enforcement. I will work to ensure that our public safety officials are fully funded and have everything they need to keep our neighborhoods safe. I will introduce legislation that will require local prosecutors to enforce all of our laws, not just the ones they want to enforce.

Why should we vote for you?

I've received a lot of endorsements from community and business leaders; however, the most important endorsement I can get is yours! With your support, I will take my dedication and commitment to our community to Lansing and will fight to get our economy back on track, improve our schools, and keep our neighborhoods safe.

I've always worked to help those in our community that need help the most. Now I would like to go to Lansing and fight to make our community and our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I would not be running if I didn't think I could be your strongest voice in Lansing. I would love your support on November 8th.

Images:

01 Kathy Schmaltz. Courtesy of Kathy Schmaltz.

02 Washtenaw Co State Representative Districts. From Michigan.gov