Artists and the Alzheimer’s, “I’m Still Here”

FromPLDeere Studios

Sharing the feeling, “I’m Still Here”, is important whether we are living with Alzheimer’s/dementia or just dealing with life. Pat Deere, PLDeere Studios has been working with teams of artists, adult care facilities, and businesses to bring art to the Alzheimer’s/dementia community in a way that it has not been done before.

Artists come from Lenawee, Jackson, Washtenaw Counties, Metro-Detroit, and the UK. Ten “Teams” complete this collaboration and all are a necessary part. They were connected with persons who are currently living with Alzheimer’s/dementia or whose art was offered for this event after they passed away. The artists created their own work inspired by the person/persons they were teamed with. The creativity has been truly amazing.

The first artist to jump on board was Crissy Stratford. She saw the painting, “Ice Flow”, created years earlier by Jan Dorer. What Crissy saw in Jan’s painting was the beauty and majesty above the sea, inspiring her to create “Sea Flow”, the majestic whale and all its beauty below the sea.

Some of the teams include groups, like the work Kathryn Schmidt was inspired to create after helping with the free beading class at A Touch of Home Adult Daycare in Adrian. The class instructed by bead artist, CJ Bauschka was loved by all the guests who participated. Another group effort included artist Lorenzo Cristaudo who created a collage from the finger paintings done by another facility in Adrian.

Business sponsors include Deere Electric Inc. and D&P Communication with sponsorships still available. They have the opportunity to display work at their places of business, and are benefiting the community by allowing artists to offer free classes like those described. A portion of their sponsorship also includes award money for the participating artists. There is still room business sponsorship. And we are still offering free classes for adult care facilities looking for meaningful activities for their communities.

The public is invited to an opening reception at the Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee, Adrian MI will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 5-8pm during Adrian’s First Friday’s. A closing reception will be Thursday, November 29 from 6-7:30pm where artists and their collaborators, supporting businesses, and participating adult care facilities are invited to speak and share their experiences. All work, originals, prints, and merchandise that is sold as part of this collaboration has a % donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Team for PLDeere Studios. Artwork can be seen at the library through the month of November.

Although this exhibit officially ends at year end, Pat is open to sharing this experience through speaking engagements or art exhibits to local organizations and art venues bringing the “I’m Still Here” philosophy she first heard about through the book written by John Zeisel.

About PLDeere Studios

Pat Deere, owner of PLDeere Studios still creates her own fused and leaded glass art but has focused more recently on nonprofit art. What is that? It is the ability to bring artists and nonprofits together in a way that everybody benefits, like this art collaboration for the Alzheimer’s/dementia community. For more information, contact Pat @ 517-667-0537, Pat.PLDeere@gmail.com, or PLDeere Studios on FB and IG.