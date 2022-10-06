Fair Housing Center Hosts Charity Event to End Housing Discrimination

From FHC

The Fair Housing Center of Southeast & Mid Michigan (FHC) will host its 9th Annual Fair Housing Breakfast on the morning of October 27th, at Weber’s Inn in Ann Arbor, and virtually. Bryan Greene, Vice President of Policy Advocacy at the National Association of REALTORS®, will be the guest speaker. Before joining NAR, Mr. Greene served for ten years in HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO).

Local, regional, and national organizations and businesses are sponsoring the 2022 event. Funds raised go directly toward ending housing discrimination and expanding equal housing opportunities. The Gold Sponsors are McKinley Companies, LLC, Old National, and the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development. Silver Sponsors are the Bank of Ann Arbor, Michigan Realtors®, University Bank, and Zillow.

Attendees typically include housing professionals, advocates, educators, government officials, students, and community members across the FHC’s 10-county service area. All are welcome.

FHC Associate Director Kristen Cuhran Fuller states: “Achieving fair housing is a complex task; we can’t do it alone. We believe that all of us - from real estate agents, landlords, funders, and lenders, to community members and neighbors - can play a role. We are thankful for the support and collaboration from all of our generous sponsors. Our fundraising goal is $50,000 and we hope the public will help us surpass this amount and commit to furthering diversity, fair lending, and equal housing opportunity in their communities.”

9th Annual Fair Housing Breakfast

Thursday, October 27, 2022

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Weber’s Inn, 3050 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, and Virtually

Donation to Attend:

Tickets range from $35-$75. For more details, to purchase or donate, visit https://donate.fhcmichigan.org/event/9th-annual-fair-housing-breakfast/e419531

The space is wheelchair-accessible and interpretation services are available. At this time the FHC will require all attendees to be vaccinated, with masks encouraged, and will reevaluate health and safety measures closer to the event date.

Founded in 1992, the Fair Housing Center actively protects the civil rights of those who are discriminated against in the rental, sale, or financing of housing through investigation, education, advocacy, and legal action. Based in Ypsilanti with a satellite office in Lansing, the FHC takes an average of 180 complaints each year from its 10-county service area – Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Shiawassee, and Washtenaw counties. Its mission is to end discrimination in housing and public accommodations and to promote accessible, integrated communities. The Breakfast is the FHC’s primary fundraising event. www.fhcmichigan.org

This event is made possible thanks to the generosity of its Sponsors.

Gold:

McKinley Companies, LLC

Old National

Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development

Silver:

Bank of Ann Arbor

Michigan Realtors ®

University Bank

Zillow

Bronze:

Ann Arbor Area Board of REALTORS®

Beal Properties

Charles Reinhart Company

Fifth Third Bank

Flagstar Bank

Independent Bank

Lombardo Homes

Michigan State Housing Development Authority

PNC Bank

Zingerman's Community of Businesses