Weekly Road Work, Oct 10-16

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure Oct. 10 - 21

Dexter, Lima McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 19 - Oct. 14

Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 7 - 28

Lima Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - Oct. 14 (extended)

Lodi Weber Rd between end of pavement and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 16 (extended)

Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 3 - 30

Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 3 - 14

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 10

Pittsfield State Rd between Old State Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 10

Pittsfield Waters Rd between Honeysuckle Dr and Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 10

Pittsfield Oak Valley Dr between Scio Church Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 10

Scio Saginaw Hills Estates: Westview Way and Southwood Ct Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 21

Scio Near the intersection of Huron River Dr and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Oct. 3 - mid-Dec.

Scio Shield Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 10

Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.

Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Pierce Rd and the City of Chelsea Road closure Oct. 7 - 21

Ypsilanti Victor Ave between Harmon Ave and David Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Harmon Ave between Crittendon Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti Bridge Rd between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Lane closure Oct. 10 - 21

Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between Hewitt Rd and City of Ypsilanti Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Prospect Rd between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Cross St between City of Ypsilanti and Harris Blvd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Forest Ave between City of Ypsilanti and Ford Blvd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Ford Blvd between Michigan Ave and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Dorset Rd between Tyler Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between Dorset Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Grove Rd and Share Ave Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Huron Rd between Whittaker Rd and I-94 Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)

Ypsilanti Stony Creek Rd between Whittaker Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing Week of Oct. 10