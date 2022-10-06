10-06-2022 1:24pm
Weekly Road Work, Oct 10-16
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|Oct. 10 - 21
|Dexter, Lima
|McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 19 - Oct. 14
|Dexter, Webster
|Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 7 - 28
|Lima
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 14 (extended)
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between end of pavement and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 28 - Oct. 16 (extended)
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 3 - 30
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 3 - 14
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 10
|Pittsfield
|State Rd between Old State Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 10
|Pittsfield
|Waters Rd between Honeysuckle Dr and Oak Valley Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 10
|Pittsfield
|Oak Valley Dr between Scio Church Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 10
|Scio
|Saginaw Hills Estates: Westview Way and Southwood Ct
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 5 - 21
|Scio
|Near the intersection of Huron River Dr and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Oct. 3 - mid-Dec.
|Scio
|Shield Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 10
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov.
|Sylvan
|Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Pierce Rd and the City of Chelsea
|Road closure
|Oct. 7 - 21
|Ypsilanti
|Victor Ave between Harmon Ave and David Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Harmon Ave between Crittendon Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-August - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Lane closure
|Oct. 10 - 21
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between Hewitt Rd and City of Ypsilanti
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Prospect Rd between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Cross St between City of Ypsilanti and Harris Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Forest Ave between City of Ypsilanti and Ford Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Ford Blvd between Michigan Ave and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Dorset Rd between Tyler Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between Dorset Rd and Wiard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Grove Rd and Share Ave
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Huron Rd between Whittaker Rd and I-94
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Oct. 3 - 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd between Whittaker Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Week of Oct. 10
|Ypsilanti
|Whittaker Rd between Merritt Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - crack sealing
|Week of Oct. 10