Armstrong’s Pumpkin and Petting Farm Ribbon Cutting

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce had a great time at the Ribbon Cutting for Armstrong's Pumpkin and Petting Farm.

Armstrong's has a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds for your fall décor and carving needs. They even have great options for cooking, such as spaghetti squash and mashed potato squash.

Make sure to bring the whole family, as there are a ton of animals to feed and pet. The Bunny Barn is a one-of-a-kind experience for kids. Open 10 am to dusk daily.