Saline Volleyball Makes Statement with Sweep of Skyline

The Saline volleyball team took over the top spot of the SEC Red standings after an impressive statement win over D1 third-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline Thursday night.

The win wasn’t the most impressive thing about the night, it was how the Hornets swept the Eagles in straight sets 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 to move to 5-0 in the SEC Red.

The Hornets kept them on their heels and frustrated the Eagles all night.

Saline kept Nebraska commit and the state’s top player Harper Murray in check for most of the night with some stellar net play by Catherine Flaharty, Anna Hesse, Beth Ann Ford, and Addison Ashley. The Hornets came up with several big blocks of the powerful net play of Murray throughout the night. Murray did get her points, but the Hornet’s frontcourt was there to stop several other chances, while the backcourt came up with several digs of Murray’s power shots.

Catherine Flaharty (13) and Beth Ann Ford (11) go up for a block against Skyline. Photo by Mike Williamson

Skyline took a 4-2 lead in the first set and little did anyone know, that would be the only lead of the night for the Eagles.

Saline went on a 9-2 run to take a 13-6 lead in the opening set and would not look back.

Skyline would battle back and cut the Hornet’s lead to 23-20 when Flaharty came up with a big block of a Murray kill attempt to put Saline up 24-20 and Olivia Behen closed out the set with an ace to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

Saline used another quick start in the second to take control early. The Hornets jumped out to a 10-3 lead before Skyline would again battle back.

Olivia Behen makes a diving save against Skyline. Photo by Mike Williamson

Skyline would get within one-point multiple times in the second, but the Hornets held them off every time and closed out the set when Hesse placed a tip into the front corner to take the set 25-22 and a 2-0 lead.

A rattled Eagles team started the third with three service errors to help Saline take a 13-6 lead and force a Skyline timeout.

Skyline would again battle back but was forced to take another timeout with Saline holding a 23-19 lead.

Kathleen Fredricks closed out the match with a serve that the Eagles returned into the net for match point.

Saline improved to 15-3-1 overall and still has league contests with Monroe and Dexter remaining before the SEC Red jamboree at Ypsilanti Lincoln October 22.

Photos by Mike Williamson