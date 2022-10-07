Chelsea Field Hockey Takes Care of Marian

The Chelsea field hockey team continues to show why it is one of the top Division 2 teams in the state after a 4-1 win over Marian Wednesday night.

The win lifted the Bulldogs to an 8-5-2 overall record with all five of the losses coming to Division 1 teams.

Chelsea got off to a quick start with a first-period goal by Teresa Smith for a 1-0 lead after one period.

Braiden Scheffler made it 2-0 in the second when she knocked home a pass from Laney Smith.

Smith would follow up with a goal of her own less than two minutes later to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Marian would find the net in the third to cut the lead to 3-1, but Lia Spink would put the nail in the coffin with a goal in the final period with an assist to Scheffler to make the final 4-1.

Elizabeth Lane made five saves in net for the Bulldogs and Chelsea dominated on the offensive end with 10 shots on goal.

Photos by Dawn McCann



