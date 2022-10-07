Chelsea Tennis Claims Another Regional Title

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team made it 13 straight trips to the state finals after claiming another Regional title at home this week.

The Bulldogs showed why they are one of the top D3 teams in the state by winning seven of eight flights on their way to the title.

Chelsea finished with 22 points, beating out second-place Parma Western with 17.

Peter Mourad lost just four games in three matches on his way to the first flight title.

Mason Strach went 3-0 in two singles, including a tough 6-3 7-6 (2) win in the finals over his opponent from Parma.

Ryan Fredrickson won a pair of matches6-0, 6-0 and then claimed the three-singles title with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Parma.

Julien Korner won the four-singles title with a tough 7-6 (6), 7-5 win over Parma and finished 3-0 on the day.

The Bulldogs won three of four doubles title, led by the one-doubles team of Joshua O’Brien and Quinn Tjeangel with a 6-4, 6-2 win in the title match.

Evan Grudzinski and Jack Murray claimed the two-doubles title with a hard-fought three-set match 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 over Parma.

JP Chinavare cruised to the three-doubles title with three easy wins for a 3-0 record on the day.

Trevor Ford and Keegan Van Batavia came up short in four-doubles, dropping a tough three-set match 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 in the semifinals.

Chelsea advances to the state finals at Mason/Haslett/East Lansing October 14-15.