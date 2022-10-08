The Dexter-Chelsea Football Game is Shaping Up to Be Epic

Regarding rivalry games, all bets are off, except maybe for the annual Chelsea-Dexter varsity football game. Even though the Bulldogs have had their way with the Dreadnaughts for the past 26 seasons, the energy going into this year’s match couldn’t get much higher.

The two teams face each other again Friday, Oct 21st, under the lights in Chelsea. And ignore the record. Take nothing for granted because this is a rivalry, right?

“Nothing in the past matters,” says Sun Times News Sports Writer Mike Williamson. “In one way, that record intensifies the rivalry because there is a significant mental aspect about the game because the streak has been going on so long. That streak is always in their head. Dexter is hungry to snap the streak. Chelsea doesn’t want to be the team to lose the streak.”

The last time Dexter beat Chelsea in varsity football was on Oct 6th, 1995. It was a rough year for the country. O.J. Simpson had been acquitted of murder three days earlier. Six months earlier, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was bombed by Timothy McVeigh and other conspirators. Unabomber Ted Kaczynski published his Manifesto. Windows 95 was cutting-edge software. Monica Lewinsky interned for President Bill Clinton.

That year’s game was the Dreads' only win that season. The Dawgs didn’t fair much better with only two wins. Both teams have come a long way since then.

Ben Boyce played football for Dexter that year, but not in that game. He had broken his leg in the second game of the season. Ben played running back and outside linebacker and was captain of the team.

“It’s hard to brag about something you did 26 years ago,” laughs Ben. “But back then, the rivalry was much different than today. Dexter and Chelsea were two small, close-knit communities. A lot of kids from both teams were friends with each other. We knew a lot of Chelsea kids from playing other sports.”

“A lot of that has changed now,” he adds. “The communities have grown, and the dynamics of high school sports have changed.”

“This streak began before any of these kids were born,” says Williamson. “Dexter doesn’t know what it’s like to beat Chelsea. Chelsea doesn’t know what it’s like to lose to Dexter.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone who knows more about Michigan high school sports than Mike Williamson, but he won’t predict a winner. “This is a rivalry game,” he explains. “It’s impossible.”

And the build-up couldn’t get much better.

The Bulldogs had 35 seniors graduate from last year’s dominant State Championship team. Finding their feet after the first game of the season, the Dawgs have shown they know how to win in challenging situations, losing a tough league title game to a seasoned Tecumseh team Friday night.

Dexter is ranked #1 in Division 2. The Dreadnaughts clinched a share of the league title Friday night and can win it outright with a win over Saline on Oct 14th. Easier said than done for the Dreads Saline is always a tough matchup. And speaking of streaks, it would be the first league title in 59 years (1963).

So, hold on to your seat cushions. The rivalry match looks like an epic one for the ages.

“I will say that this is shaping up to be one of the best games ever between these two teams,” says Mike. “This is a rivalry. Whoever plays all the way to the end stands a good chance of coming out on top.”

All photos by Mike Williamson from the 2020 and 2021 Dexter-Chelsea Varsity Football Games.