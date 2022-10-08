Chelsea School Board Candidates Answer The Public's Questions

So many people showed up to hear the candidates for the Chelsea Board of Education speak at the City Hall, Thursday evening, that several would-be attendees had to be turned away. The candidates did not debate, but rather stated who they were, gave introductory statements and answered a series of questions collected by the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, which held the event.

“I love the process. I love being in the audience, listening respectfully,” said Chelsea resident Karen Falhe. “Every candidate was respectful and took every question seriously and I really appreciated that. They’re taking this job seriously. I came in here feeling comfortable, knowing that I was going to support a few individuals. And I came away impressed with a few people that I didn’t know much about, and I will be giving them another look.”

Paul Schissler

Moderator Paul Schissler moderated the discussion affably, reading off each question and letting the candidates answer in turn. All but one of the candidates got to take turns being the first to answer. One candidate did not simply because there were only six questions.

Below is a sampling of candidate responses. The Sun Times News encourages voters to view the video of the forum to be posted on the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce website.

First question: Why do you want to get elected, and what do you hope to accomplish?

Michelle Craig

Michelle Craig: “I hope to accomplish that I can help make Chelsea Schools and stay in the positive environment that we have created here. I hope that we can keep this diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to the ability to keep social and emotional learning and treat the children like the holistic children that they are. I hope I can accomplish this because I am not a parent. That actually gives me a little more time that I can serve, and be there for the community and for kids.”

Second question: What is the biggest issue the district is currently facing, and what are your thoughts about solving that issue?

Dr. Glenn Fox

Glenn Fox: “I think that the biggest issue that the district is facing is one of culture. I feel as though – and many of my colleagues here have echoed this sentiment – there has been a breakdown of communication. We are [resigned] to shouting at one another. I’ve seen it in school board meetings where people are being very rude to members of the Board of Education, accusing teachers of horrible things. What I have heard from teachers is that they are scared of parents. I’ve heard from one teacher who was assaulted by a parent. Another teacher that is more afraid of being assaulted at a parent teachers conference than they [are] of an active shooter. That is chilling. We have lost our way as a community if we cannot communicate.”

Third question: The last three years have taken their toll on educators. How can Chelsea attract and keep high-quality administrators, teachers, and support staff, and what role does the Board of Education play in this?

Ross Greenstein

Ross Greenstein: “I think that unfortunately money talks. That’s one way to attract and to retain. Having a decent quality of life, that they’re being valued, that their work is important, and that they are valued in the community. As a team, the Board and Superintendent need to support that. We need to listen to them. We need to have open communication … to the teachers, [and] the administrators. I think we need to be talking to the bus drivers, the janitorial services and finding out what their concerns are, and make sure that they feel satisfied and supported and valued.”

Fourth question: How are you involved in the Chelsea community outside of your job and your interest in a role on the Chelsea School Board?

Kate Henson

Kate Henson: “My eldest daughter is eight and she started kindergarten the year of Covid. So, I didn’t get the typical experience of volunteering for the PTO or go to school board meetings. … Before that, I was living a carefree life of not having kids and just going to work and taking advantage of things like Sights and Sounds. It was having kids and seeing what all was involved in the community, and how much the School Board is responsible for that [could be] a listening board and a conduit to how things happen. Then I got involved with subbing.”

Question Five: As a school board member, if you’re 1 vote out of 7 on any motion presented [and] if you do not agree with the overall majority vote on a motion, how would you react?

Julianne Mallie

Julianne Mallie: “[It’s] one vote of seven. Sometimes it’s going to go your way and sometimes it’s not. And when it is not, it is what it is. The vote has been made and you need to move forward, as a group, with whatever that decision is and support that decision. Because as a board, that is what was voted on. It is not for me to complain and thrash and mash my teeth about it, right? I can be disappointed. We can all be disappointed about things in life. Does that mean we still can’t have conversations going forward about maybe changing it in six months, or a year? That’s ok too. Having those conversations is ok. But whenever the decision is made, we need to support as a group and move forward with the direction of that vote.”

Question Six: What do you think the Chelsea School District does well, and what improvements or changes would you make?

Dr. Scott Moore

Scott Moore: “The district has been a proven performer. Twenty years ago, I moved here for the schools. My wife and I researched it. It was our overwhelmingly number one criteria of where we were moving to. It has never proven us wrong. What can we do better? I think we can all better communicate. I think we can all let people know what we are thinking and how we’ve come to decisions. But I throw no stones for the last two years because it was a very difficult time.”

John Piatt

John Piatt: “I think what the school district does really well is that teachers work really hard to educate the kids and do a great job. I think that the hard work pays off. Just the level of effort they put in, the resources they provide the kids … There are a lot of teachers whose workday is eight to three, but they work many hours beyond that. I think the caring they give to the kids is great. For improvement: I honestly think that building trades need to come back. We have a consortium with Saline. But I’ve talked to a lot of kids now – and my daughter is one – she’s taking a consortium class. Because of the drive time to Saline and back, she had to drop orchestra. That was probably a bigger blow to her dad than it was for her, but I just think it is a shame that they have to spend time on the highway, back and forth, when, if we had these consortium classes here, they could get a wider variety of experience before they graduate without losing road time.”

Three of the eight candidates running for the Board of Education will be elected in the next election for six year terms. A fourth candidate will be elected to a shorter term to finish the term of a previous member, who has left. One candidate was out of town and could not make it.

“Several of the candidates I was not too familiar with, so I really appreciated being able to be here, hear them speak, and find out who they really are and what their beliefs really are,” Chelsea resident Jeannine Goltz said. “It was really nice and went against a lot of rhetoric and noise in the community about these candidates. It was really refreshing to have them isolated and speak freely, without interruption, on their views of what their role would be as a board member, and how they would contribute.”