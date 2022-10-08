10-08-2022 7:36pm
Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court
Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022.
Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski
Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies
Sophomore Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Eric Cameron
Freshman Chelsea Excellence Award Winner - Izzy D'Alecy
Senior Nominees were Lia Spink, Megan Hayduk, and Nick Spruce
Junior Nominees were Connell Alford, Sophie Stone, and Marah Putnam
Sophomore Nominees were Clara Johnson, Alaina James, and Oliver Kuboushek
Freshman Nominees were Azlyn Eckert, Abigail Lokers, and Chala Campbell
Photos by Mike Williamson