Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court

Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022.

Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski

Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies

Sophomore Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Eric Cameron



Freshman Chelsea Excellence Award Winner - Izzy D'Alecy



Senior Nominees were Lia Spink, Megan Hayduk, and Nick Spruce

Junior Nominees were Connell Alford, Sophie Stone, and Marah Putnam



Sophomore Nominees were Clara Johnson, Alaina James, and Oliver Kuboushek



Freshman Nominees were Azlyn Eckert, Abigail Lokers, and Chala Campbell



Photos by Mike Williamson









