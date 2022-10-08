Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown

A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win.

Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.

The Chelsea defense stuffed the Indians on the opening drive and after a bad punt, the Bulldogs took over at the Indians 29 and scored on a Tyson Hill two-yard run. A missed extra point put Chelsea up 6-0.

Tecumseh would get things rolling on its second drive and on a nine-yard pass and a failed two-point conversion to tie the game at 6-6.

Lucas Dawson would then hit Regan Plank with a 64-yard scoring pass and Chelsea would lead 13-6 after one quarter.

The Indians scored early in the second, but Jason Skoczylas returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a 20-12 Chelsea lead.

Tecumseh answered with a pair of 17-yards TD passes to take a 28-20 lead, but Hill bulled his way into the endzone in the final minute of the half to cut the lead to 28-27 at the break.

After the first drive of the game when the Bulldogs forced the three-and-out punt, Chelsea really had no answer for the Indians high-throttle offense.

Tecumseh would score a pair of touchdowns in the third to push the lead to 42-27 after three quarters.

Chelsea would get back in the game when Dawson connected for a 3-yard TD pass with Plank on fourth down to cut the lead to 42-34.

On the next drive Hunter Sciackitano picked off a Tecumseh pass in the endzone as the Bulldogs stopped the Indians for just the second time all night with 7:30 left in the fourth.

Chelsea could not muster anything on offense on the next series and went for in on 4th and four, but the pass fell incomplete and Tecumseh took over at the 26. Three plays later the Indians punched it in to make it 50-34 with 34 left to seal the win.

Tecumseh finished with over 600 yards of total offense, including 351 in the air.

Dawson finished 9 for 20 passing for 123 yards and two scores and rushed for 44 yards.

Hill rushed for 63 yards and two scores, while Plank caught four passes for 91 yards and two scores and rushed for 27.

Hill caught two passes for 18 yards, Sciackitano 2 for 9, and Max Herter one for five.

Skoczylas was all over the field on defense with a team-high 16 tackles, while Hayden Westcott had 12 tackles and Jake Lee 10.

Chelsea fell to 5-2 overall on the season. Things don’t get any easier Friday night when they travel to Edwardsburg to take on the state-ranked Eddies.