Chelsea Boys XC Second at Portage

In another preview of the Division 2 state finals, the Chelsea boys’ cross country team finished second at the Portage Invitational Saturday.

With most of the top 15 teams in the state at Portage, the race would be a good read about the D2 state finals at MIS in November.

Pinckney shocked everyone by taking the top spot at the race with 104 points, with Chelsea right behind with 109. East Grand Rapids, which had clipped Chelsea at Otsego last weened was right behind the Bulldogs with 111. The top six spots were separated by 56 points to show that the D2 Finals will be anyone’s race with no real favorite going in.

Connell Alford continued to burn up the racecourse by winning the race with a time of 15:01.8.

The top six runners all earned medals for top 50 places for Chelsea.

Bram Hartsuff was 20th in 16:10, followed by Zebedee Swager 22nd in 16:11. Nick Spruce was 31st in 16:28.6, Leo Swager 35th in 16:34.3, and Jackson Dell 40th

in 16:37.5.

Beckett Boos rounded out the top seven with a 74th

place finish in 17:11.2.