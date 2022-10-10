Chelsea Area Giving Circle Expected to Raise Thousands for Local Charity

From 100wwcchelsea

100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area is expected to raise thousands of dollars for a selected charity at their next Impact Award meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The hybrid meeting will be in-person at Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge on 1500 S. Main St., Chelsea and over Zoom. The Impact Award meeting is preceded by a social hour starting at 6pm with beverages and light snacks. At 7pm the 1-hour meeting begins during which three member-nominated charities will pitch their cause. The one that obtains the majority of member votes receives the Impact Award generated by each member’s $100 donation.

The three selected charities are listed on the giving circle’s website (www.100wwcchelsea.org).

Previous donations from this giving circle total more than $77,000:

Webster Twp Historical Society $10,150.00 Chelsea Senior Center $10,860.00 HouseN2Home $10,137.00 Ele's Place $10,840.00 St. Louis Center $9,572.70 Faith in Action $5,660.00

To participate in voting and the joy of giving, become a member; complete the online membership form in advance or join at the event. Joining 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area requires a personal commitment to contribute $300 each calendar year ($100 -three times per year) to local nonprofit organizations serving the Chelsea, Michigan area, encompassing Chelsea, Dexter, Stockbridge, Manchester, Grass Lake and neighboring townships. Members agree to donate to the nonprofit organization selected by the group's majority vote at the meeting. Team memberships are also available.

Learn how you can become a member and make a difference in our community by visiting www.100wwcchelsea.org.

The membership appreciates the generosity of our sponsors Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Rodan & Fields, Jewelry Set in Stone, Mary Kay, Agile Accounting, Sue Rodgers and our Gold Sponsor - Northstar Bank.