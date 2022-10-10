Chelsea Swim and Dive Clips Tecumseh

The depth of the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive was the difference in the meet with Tecumseh last week as the Bulldogs came out on top 109-70.

The teams split the 12 events with the Bulldogs and Indians both winning six each, but the Bulldogs came away with second-place finishes in 10 of 12 events and that was the difference in the meet.

The Indians won the first four events held an early lead, but Tallulah Gorby, Lily Paddock, and Clara Johnson swept the dive to turn things around for the Bulldogs.

Riley Monahan and Paiton Doyle finished one-two in the fly and Keygan Monahan won the 500 free.

Gabby Rudolph, Hayley Hopkins, and Remi Kint swept the 100 back and Doyle won the 100 breast.

Hopkins, Sydney Barston, Trista Schreiber-Tracy, and Marina Hinz-Johnson teams to close out the match with a win in the 400 free.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 2-1 in the SEC White.