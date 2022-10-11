CPD Weekly Report 10-11-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-3268

Location: 200 block of Washington St.

Date: October 3, 2022

Time: 7:47 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Washington Street for the report of a theft of two flags from his porch. The complainant stated that the flags had been placed outside on October 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am and at approximately 8:00 pm on the same date, he went outside and noticed that they were missing. An area canvass of the neighborhood yielded negative results of any witnesses or video footage of the theft.

#####

Incident #: 22-3287

Location: 700 block of Taylor St.

Date: October 4, 2022

Time: 11:57 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, the complainant came in to report to an officer that a flag had been stolen from his property. The complainant stated that on October 3, 2022, at 11:00 am, he noted that the flag was still posted on his attached garage door, and when he returned later that day at approximately 10:00 pm, the complainant noticed the flag was missing. The complainant checked the whole subdivision and was unable to locate the flag. The complainant went on to state that neither he nor the neighbors have any relevant video footage of the incident in question.

#####

Incident #: 22-3296

Location: 200 block of Washington St.

Date: October 4, 2022

Time: 9:23 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 200 block of Washington St. for the report of a larceny of a flag. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that the theft was believed to have occurred at 9:06 pm on the evening of October 4th. The complainant was able to provide a doorbell video clip of the suspect(s) leaving the scene in a vehicle. The flag was recovered the following morning by officers in the 400 block of A.D. Mayer Dr. after receiving a tip on the location of the flag.

NOTE: Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) involved in the flag thefts are asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122, option 3. You may also remain anonymous by calling 734-475-9122 and selecting option 7 for the anonymous tip line.

#####

Incident #: 22-3303

Location: 200 block of W. North St.

Date: October 5, 2022

Time: 1:17 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 200 block of W. North St. for the report of damage to a parked vehicle and a theft of gasoline. Upon arrival, the officers met with the manager of the facility, and he was informed by security that a vehicle was leaking gasoline.

Upon closer inspection, it was determined that the vehicle in question had a small hole drilled into the gas tank. A check of video surveillance revealed that the incident was believed to have occurred around approximately 8:32 am on October 5, 2022. The vehicle of interest parked parallel to the victim's vehicle, and a male subject exited the passenger side of the car.

It is believed that a small amount of gasoline was collected into a container, with a majority of the gasoline leaking out onto the ground. The vehicle of interest is a Red in color Cadillac CTS Sedan, Chrome accent pieces, and a black driver-side rear rim. Anyone with information on the vehicle in question or who may have witnessed something is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122 Ext 3.

#####

Incident #: 22-3349

Location: 400 block of S. Main St.

Date: October 8, 2022

Time: 8:56 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 400 block of S. Main St. for the report of a physical altercation between tenants of a house. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with both of the parties involved and were able to separate them and interview them. At the time of the report, it was unclear whether criminal prosecution was desired by any of the parties involved.