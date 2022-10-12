Partner With Us: October 8 – 17 Ballet Chelsea’s 2022 Fundraising Campaign

From D&B Strategic Marketing

The Ballet Chelsea Artistic Faculty are at the center of what we do and who we are. They bring their whole self to the studio every day, sharing their love of movement and music with our community.

Natalie Krienke, Ballet Chelsea’s Assistant Artistic Director, offers her thoughts on how Ballet Chelsea impacted her growing up.

“Do you remember the first time you saw The Nutcracker? I do. I fell in love with the magic of the story and how the characters came to life.

Since Ballet Chelsea’s first production in 1997, choreographed by Wendi DuBois, The Nutcracker continues to spread this holiday magic.

My first Nutcracker opened my eyes to the wonder of performance. Being a part of an organization with the opportunity to take part in a yearly Nutcracker production, has become an integral part of my life.

You and I are among the many people who share in the tradition of attending The Nutcracker every year. This year we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker

with four performances this December. We are asking for your help to continue delivering magic to our audiences by donating to Ballet Chelsea.

The impact of your donation will allow us to extend the magic of the stage to our surrounding community.

Donate to our Partner with Us campaign this week to help share the magic of dance.”

Natalie Krienke

Natalie Krienke is a long time member of the Ballet Chelsea community. She started dancing with the non profit organization when she was just 8 years old, performing as a mouse in The Nutcracker. Today, as Assistant Artistic Director, Natalie continues to share her experience and knowledge of dance with Ballet Chelsea's students.

The breadth and depth of Ballet Chelsea’s Artistic Faculty offers a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to any dancer that takes class at our studio.

Nancy Giles

Nancy Giles Watkins

is a Permanent Examiner, Liaison Officer, and National Executive Board Member of the Cecchetti Council of America. Nancy began her training with Marjorie Randazzo, continuing at Joffrey Ballet in New York City. She accepted a scholarship and continued her training in the Professional Program at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Nancy currently teaches Master Classes throughout the United States and Canada in addition to being a faculty member at Ballet Chelsea. She received the Cecchetti Council of America Advanced Teaching Certification in 1990. As one of 30 examiners in the United States, Nancy travels extensively, certifying teachers and students in the Cecchetti Method of Classical Ballet.

Rhonda Kendzicky

Rhonda Kendzicky has been teaching ballet in Southeast Michigan for more than 20 years, specializing in young dancer development. Rhonda is currently an artistic faculty member at Ballet Chelsea and Dexter Community Education. Additional experience includes director of Miss Rhonda's Dance, past instructor for Dance Arts of Chelsea and Jackson School for the Arts, former Ballet Mistress, Board Member, and Young Childhood Director for Ballet Chelsea, and former owner and artistic director of Broad Street Dance Theatre and Dance Arts of Manchester.

“I am most proud of my many students who have gone on to become beautiful dancers, wonderful teachers, and amazing individuals, who continue the tradition of sharing their talents with the world around them!”

Ballet Chelsea needs your support! If you value the arts in our community please consider making a donation as part of the Partner With Us campaign running October 8-17. Donate online or text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help Ballet Chelsea remain dancing for the years to come!

Your individual donation allows Ballet Chelsea to be innovative, provide high quality services, and sustain their work when other resources are unavailable. Individual giving allows non- profit organizations to make mission-driven decisions that support community outreach, curriculum programming, and financial aid and scholarship development. Thank you for your support!

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.