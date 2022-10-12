CDL Welcomes All to a Community Quilt Celebration

From CDL

A special piece of community art was conceived in the summer of 2021 when Lori Coryell and Charlotte Wyche met at a memorial for the well-loved Chelsea Senior Center Director, Trinh Pifer. In conversation, Lori and Charlotte shared their mutual admiration of Trinh and her talent for bringing people together towards a common goal. The idea was born to create a community quilt to hang in the library. In a time where community divisions seem common, this collaborative effort celebrates how a common project can bring together a diverse group of ages, interests, and talents.

Throughout 2022, a multigenerational group combined their individual aesthetics and talents to contribute to the quilt. Individuals young and old, novice and experienced, worked in Chelsea District Library's Ingenuity Engine and at home to create squares that the C.A.A.D.Y. Corner Quilters assembled. Tech Specialist Matt Jensen and C.A.A.D.Y. Corner Quilter Charlotte Wyche led workshops teaching individuals to sew. Some participants selected their fabrics with a special meaning or loved one in mind. For others, this was their first opportunity to learn how to sew and develop a new skill. Members of the quilt group worked as a team to sew together squares containing a variety of fabric colors and patterns into a beautiful work of art. The finished quilt is big (more than 9ft by 10 ft) and will be unveiled to the public at CDL on November 19.

Can you guess the number of different fabrics used in the quilt? Or, are you a math lover who can calculate the total square inches in the completed quilt? Watch for clues on the library’s social media pages. Learn more about the participants and enter your guesses in the library lobby or online at art.chelseadistrictlibrary.org/community-art-quilt. Join us on November 19 at 1pm for light refreshments and community spirit as we announce the contest winners and unveil the finished quilt. All are welcome!

