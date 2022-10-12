Serendipity Books offers a greater selection of author events.

Serendipity Books is proud to announce it will be offering an enhanced selection of author events for the community to enjoy.

There are three in-person author events scheduled for the coming weeks.

First up on October 27th at 7 p.m. is local author, Michelle Webster Hein, celebrating her debut novel Out of Esau. Told from five different perspectives, Out of Esau is a visceral look at the dynamics of an abusive marriage, a nuanced portrait of faith and its loss, and a sweeping story of redemption. Michelle Webster Hein and her family work a small homestead in the southern Michigan countryside where she was born and raised. Out of Esau is her first novel. Due to demand, this is an off-site event that will take place at the First Congregational Church at 121 East Middle Street, Chelsea.

More suitable for teens, on Saturday, November 5th at 4 p.m., Michigan-born author Lindsay S. Zrull will visit Serendipity Books to read from her young adult novel, Goth Girl, Queen of the Universe. This page-turner will leave you cheering for all the ignored geeks of the world, rooting for foster kids searching for their people, and maybe just a bit more mindful and empathetic. This will be a free celebration of geekiness in all its nerdy glory that will offer goth-inspired snacks for all to enjoy.

Finally, to coincide with Wine, Women and Shopping on Saturday, November 12th at 10 a.m, author Amy Nielander will lead November's Saturday storytime with a reading from her new picture book, My Name is Not Ed Tug. Sweet and whimsical, My Name Is Not Ed Tug empowers readers to own their identities and proudly celebrate who they are. Amy Niedlander is an award-winning children's book author who loves to create playful stories for kids. Growing up, she had her name frequently misspelled by others. My Name is Not Ed Tug is inspired by this experience and by her time volunteering in her children's classrooms. Amy lives near Detroit, Michigan. This will be a fun event appropriate for children aged 4 - 9 and their caregivers. After storytime, the author will be on hand to sign copies ready for those holiday gifts.

Links to all of these events are available on our website at www.serendipity-books.com. These are free events with advance registration requested.