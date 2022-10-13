The Chelsea High School Marching Band shines bright at the MSBOA festival

The Chelsea High School Marching Band had a stand out performance at the recent Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association festival.

The CHS band earned a 1st division rating at the marching band festival and achieved "straight 1's" or the highest score in every category: Music, Marching, and Overall Effect.

Every year the MSBOA hosts a marching band festival for bands around the state to participate in. The Sun Times News reached out to Alison Roberts, Director of Bands at Chelsea High School, to hear more about this.

To prepare for the festival, the 95 member CHS marching band rehearsed as two separate bands during the school day, and also before school as a combined ensemble on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students were expected to memorize their positions and music for the entire show.

photo by Alan Ashley

The festival theme for the marching band was "Light Up the Sky!"

Roberts said all of the songs included something that illuminates the sky, such as lights, stars and fireworks. Songs included "Light 'Em Up" by Fall Out Boy, "All of the Lights" by Kanye West, "Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay, and "Firework" by Katy Perry.

For anyone interested in seeing the band in person, there will be a special performance on Oct. 28, at the Chelsea football stadium (Jerry Niehaus Field).

The marching band will be having a "Lights Out" show. During the performance, Roberts said the stadium lights will be turned off, but you will still see the band’s formations because their instruments will have lights attached to them.

If there is a home playoff game on Oct. 28, then the show will be during halftime and a normal football ticket will be required. However, if there is no home playoff game, then the performance will begin at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and no tickets will be required.

photo by Alan Ashley