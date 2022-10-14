Chelsea Celebrates Veterans Day with a Senior Luncheon, Tribute to the Fallen, and Pancake Breakfast

From the City of Chelsea

Please join the City of Chelsea and several local organizations to honor local veterans with three different free, public events this year.

The Chelsea Senior Center invites veterans to join them for a free lunch on Friday, November 11 at noon. The Veterans Day Honor Lunch is CSC’s way to honor all veterans, regardless of age, in appreciation for their service to our country. Please stop by the office at the Chelsea Senior Center at 512 Washington Street or call 734-475-9242 to reserve a lunch. After lunch, a limited number of seats will be available in the CSC van to provide transportation to and from the Tribute to the Fallen ceremony at Veterans Park. Advanced registration is required.

The Tribute to the Fallen ceremony will take place Friday, November 11 at 1:30 pm at Veterans Park. The program acknowledges all those who have served and sacrificed. The ceremony will include posting and retiring of the colors by the Herbert J. McKune American Legion Post #31, as well as a speaker panel featuring several local veterans discussing their experiences and sharing stories about what their service time meant to them.

The Friday event will take place in a tent at Veterans Park. With some consideration of potentially colder weather, the tent will be sided and there will be heaters inside the tent. There will also be warm beverages and snacks under the tent.

The next day, Saturday, November 12 from 8:30 – 10:30 am all are invited to join in a new event – a family friendly, free pancake breakfast at Collins off Main at 120 West Middle Street. This breakfast will be a fun way to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country. This is a free, drop-in event and there is no need to make a reservation. The Chelsea District Library will be providing crafts for kids, there will be Andrews Sisters style music by the trio In the Mood, and there will be plenty of delicious breakfast to share.

Mark your calendar now for these events. If you’d like to help volunteer at the breakfast, there is an online sign-up with more information here: https://tinyurl.com/VetsDayPancakes