Lyndon Township Tackles Broadband Resilience and the Need for Good People

From Tim Eder, Trustee

At the regular meeting of the officers and staff of Lyndon Township on October 12, the Board heard a report from its committee working to oversee and strengthen the fiber optic network that serves the entire Township. This award-winning network is unique in the nation because it was initiated, created, funded, built, and is operated by the Township independent of the major carriers.

According to Gary Munce, Deputy Supervisor, “We are moving toward completion of a second line – a redundant cable – to create resilience and ensure uninterrupted service.” The current line feeding the Township network comes from the east and has been accidentally cut by construction or animals. The redundant line will come from the west.

Other highlights of recent meetings include the fact the Township is able to lower taxes this year for several projects and services, including the broadband network. A new Recreation Plan is being completed and will be the subject of a public meeting later this fall.

Township Clerk Linda Reilly reported that the election November 8 will be run with the utmost care, security, and safety, ensuring that every vote will be counted and reported accurately. An equal number of poll workers from each party will be at the Township Hall on November 8 and many are going through training right now.

The Township supports a range of valuable services that make Lyndon and the Chelsea area a great place to live. Township residents are strongly encouraged to step forward to serve on committees to support these services. Appointments for consideration for the rest of this year include: Board of Review (to evaluate property taxes), CAFA (Chelsea Area Fire Authority), and Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority. Some positions include a per diem payment. If you are interested in being considered for any of these positions, please contact Janet Gilkey, Office Manager at officemgratlyndon@gmail.com.

More information on the Township is available at a new and improved website. https://lyndontownshipmi.gov/