Bulldogs Overpowered by Edwardsburg

The match-up with state-ranked Edwardsburg was a one-sided affair as Chelsea fell to the Eddies 46-7 Friday night.

Both teams entered the season highly ranked in D4 and both were upset in the opening week of the season. Each team rolled off five straight wins before the Bulldogs fell to Tecumseh last week.

Friday nights match-up was highly anticipated, but it was all Edwardsburg.

The Eddies jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Dawson to JJ Turbow to cut the lead to 8-7.

It was all Edwardsburg from there.

The Eddies would find the endzone twice before the end of the second to take a 24-7 lead into the break.

Two more scores in the third blew the game wide open as Edwardsburg pushed the lead to 40-7 and cruised to the win.

Chelsea could muster just 132 yards in total offense in the game, while Edwardsburg racked up 327 rushing yards on the night.

Dawson passed for 95 yards on six completions. Turnbow caught three passes for 61 yards and a score, while Carter Alexander caught one for 16 yards and Regan Plank one for 11.

The Bulldogs have no time to rest as arch-rival Dexter comes to town wanting to break Chelsea’s 26-game winning streak over the Dreadnaughts Friday night.