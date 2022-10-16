Chelsea XC Teams Place Well at Gabriel Richard Invite

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both had strong showings at the Gabriel Richard Invitational Saturday.

The boys came home with a second-place finish, while the girls were third.

The Chelsea boys were beat out by Pinckney for the second week in a row as the Pirates finished with 35 points to the Bulldogs 46.

Connell Alford remained undefeated on the season by finishing first once again with a time of 15:18.54.

Zebedee Swager was seventh with a time of 16:08.31 and Nick Spruce 10th in 16:24.77.

Bram Hartsuff was 11th in 16:34.23, and Leo Swager 17th in 16:50.35. Jackson Dell was 20th in 16:54.82, Beckett Boos 32nd in 17:19.15, Mo Cugliari 49th in 17:52.95, Karl Swager 55th in 18:09.03, and Ethan Kapolka 59th

in 18:15.12.

The girls finished with 93 points in the race won by South Lyon with 45.

Natalia DeMea set a PR of 19:30.5 to finish second overall for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Sam Bieber knocked 15 seconds off her PR with a time of 20:19.83 and finish 13th, while Lauren Thompson was 26th

in 20:58.6. Julia Kause placed 29th in 21:10, Seren Angus 32nd

in 21:20, and Brooke Matusik 42nd in 21:53.71.

The teams will compete in the SEC Finals at Hudson Mills Thursday.