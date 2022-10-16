Chelsea Swim and Dive Moves to 3-1 in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team remained in the SEC White title hunt with a 105-80 win over Jackson last week.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in the White, just behind Adrian at 4-0. Each has one more meet left and the SEC White Finals at Jackson November 4-5.

Paiton Doyle and Riley Monahan picked up two wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Doyle won the 50 free and 100 free and Monahan the 200 IM and 500 free for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs won all three relays to help carry them to the win.

Doyle, Monahan, Keygan Monahan, and Sydney Barston opened the meet off with a win in the 200 medley. K. Monahan, Doyle, Barston, and Amelia Christie teamed to win the 200 free, and R. Monahan, Gabby Rudolph, Sofia DeMea, and Hayley Hopkins finished the meet off with a win in the 400 free.

Second-place finishes went to K. Monahan in the 100 fly, Barston the 100 free, DeMea the 100 back, Gabriella Burgess 100 breast, and the 200 medley relay team of Hopkins, Lily Snyder, Rudolph, and Kiera Crawley.