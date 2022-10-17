Volunteer Tax-Aide Program Seeks Help

The AARP Foundation Tax-aide program is looking for friendly people, over the age of 18, to join the team in order to maintain and expand this beneficial service.

They will provide hands-on computer training and support to learn the necessary skills. Primary positions are Facilitators greet taxpayers and help initiate the process) and Counselors (work directly with Taxpayers to complete their tax returns). Training takes place during December and January with tax preparations appointments in February, March and April. For more information or to volunteer, email coordinator Lynn Fox at lynnafox@gmail.com or visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer