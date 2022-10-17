Education Foundations’ Rivalry Match Fundraising is Underway

From D&B Strategic Marketing

The Chelsea Education Foundation and the Educational Foundation of Dexter go head to head to raise money for educational grants in their respective communities. The fundraising has kicked off and will culminate at halftime during the October 21 Dexter vs Chelsea football game.

On Friday, October 21 the Dexter Dreadnaughts will be invading Chelsea

to take on the Bulldogs in the final game of the high school football season.

Although these two schools may be rivals on the gridiron, Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) are joining forces off the field to raise money for educational grants in both communities.

Both foundations are fundraising in the weeks leading up to the game. Donations are now being accepted, and you can see who is in the lead through each foundation’s website and social media pages. There will be a push to donate at the game, with fun games and giveaways to show your school spirit.

HOW TO DONATE: Educational Foundation of Dexter www.efdexter.org/2022-rivalry-match or Chelsea Education Foundation https://www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/2022-rivalry-match. Or if you are going to the October 21 Football game Cash and Checks will be accepted.

Together, the educational foundations hope to make it a win-win for the students in both communities!

To learn more about the Education Foundations, and to see which organization is currently in the lead, visit: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.