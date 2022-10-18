CPD Weekly Report 10-18-22

Incident #: 22-3373

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: October 10, 2022

Time: 2:18 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, the officers checked the perimeter and discovered a broken window. Upon further inspection, it was determined that a large stone had been thrown through the front window. The officers made entry into the building and secured the building, and awaited the property manager. Upon the manager's arrival, a preliminary inventory was taken, and it was determined that multiple electronic devices and accessories were taken. The officers processed the scene and completed the report. At the time of the report, there was no information available on potential suspect(s) and the exact amount of merchandise that had been stolen was still undetermined.