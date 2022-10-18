Wine, Women & Shopping A Chelsea Tradition – Nov 11 & 12

It’s that time of year again! The #shopchelseamich merchants will be hosting the 17th annual Wine, Women & Shopping Event starting November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12.

Let Chelsea be your Happy Place this Holiday Season! #shopchelseamich merchants will make your shopping easy and fun! Choose from an impressive display of unique gift items, ranging from custom-designed jewelry, pottery, clothing, both vintage and new, accessories, holiday decor, garden decor, soap, skincare, floral arrangements, home decor, furniture, appliances, candles, fall meal ingredients, snacks, beverages, and so much more. This year the Chelsea Depot Artisans Market will return for their 10th year!

Throughout the event, you will encounter genuine customer service and an abundance of cheer.

Chelsea restaurants will embrace you with a warm welcome while you are out and about. They will be serving up seasonal beverages, wine, beer, and specialty cocktails. You will find tasty menu options for a quick bite, lunch or dinner, and of course, dessert! Participating restaurants can be found at ttps://www.shopchelseamich.com/restaurants.

Jump-start your Holiday purchases during Wine, Women & Shopping. Stop by and welcome the newest #shopchelseamich member - Whitetail Farm, on Main Street.

During this holiday season support your local business and community and treat yourself to the Chelsea experience. Stay tuned for more information about specific store specials and events on #shopechelseamich’s website.

A special Thank You to Mykala Mortgage Planning for being a Local Lender who supports Local Businesses!!

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.