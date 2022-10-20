Washtenaw County is looking at the court facilities in Saline and Chelsea

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is taking the next steps to address facility issues at the District Court locations in Saline and Chelsea.

At its Oct. 19 meeting, the county board of commissioners approved the first reading of a resolution that reads in part:

“A resolution approving a project to expand the Saline Courthouse, to make security improvements to the Chelsea Courthouse, and to include a Western County Service Center in the Space Plan from Facilities Management and the District Court…”

The Sun Times News followed up about the first reading with Jason Maciejewski, County Commissioner of District 1, which serves Dexter, Chelsea as well as Scio, Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships.

Maciejewski said by email that “the resolution that passed through first reading last night allows for district court services to be maintained at the Chelsea Court’s location on Main Street. Needed security updates will be made to make the space safe and functional for court staff, plaintiffs, defendants and law enforcement. The Saline Court can move ahead with an expansion to operate more efficiently and provided appropriate space for juries and people involved in the judicial process. Finally, the county’s Space Planning Committee is now charged with proposing a “Western Service Center” that could establish a location in Chelsea where residents could go access a variety of county services and take care of county business - possibly including court services.”

A slide from the presentation given at the Oct. 19 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners about the Saline court.

“I look forward to giving this Resolution final approval during second reading on November 2nd,” Maciejewski said. “In the end we are trying to bring access to county resources and services into our community, meeting people where they are.”

During a presentation at the Oct. 19 meeting, a representative from the district court said there are no plans to change court processes at 14A-3 or 14A-4, if the Saline Court Expansion is approved.

The county is expected to revisit this issue and the resolution with possible approval on Nov. 2.

A slide from the presentation given at the Oct. 19 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners about the Chelsea court