10-21-2022 7:08am
Weekly Road Work Oct 24-30
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd Bridge over US-23
|Bridge closure
|Oct. 24 - Nov. 2
|City of Chelsea
|W. Middle St between Cleveland St and Middle Ct
|Road closure
|Oct. 25 - 28
|Dexter
|Fleming Rd between Dexter-Pinckney Rd to Dexter Townhall Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 24
|Dexter, Webster
|Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|Daytime road closures: Oct. 7 - 28, Road closure: Oct. 28 - Nov. 11
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Jackson Rd and edge of pavement
|Road closure
|Oct. 21 - 26
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 3 - 30
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov.
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 22 - Nov. 4
|Pittsfield
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime lane closure - Pittsfield Twp Sanitary Project
|Oct. 24-28
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Golfside Rd and Packard Rd
|Lane closure
|Oct. 6 - 28
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Oct. 3 - mid-Dec.
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Knight Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 24 - Nov. 30
|Sharon
|Waldo Rd between Peckins Rd and M-52
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 24
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov.
|Superior
|Berkshire Dr between Sheffield Rd and Stamford Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 24
|Ypsilanti
|Bemis Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Rawsonville
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 24
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Harris Rd and Foley Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Oct. 17 - 28
|Ypsilanti
|N. River St between City of Ypsilanti limits and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 24
|Ypsilanti
|Mansfield St near US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 24