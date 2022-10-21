Chelsea MI
10-21-2022 7:08am

Weekly Road Work Oct 24-30

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd Bridge over US-23 Bridge closure Oct. 24 - Nov. 2
City of Chelsea W. Middle St between Cleveland St and Middle Ct Road closure Oct. 25 - 28
Dexter Fleming Rd between Dexter-Pinckney Rd to Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24
Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd Road closure Daytime road closures: Oct. 7 - 28, Road closure: Oct. 28 - Nov. 11
Lima Dancer Rd between Jackson Rd and edge of pavement Road closure Oct. 21 - 26
Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 3 - 30
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov.
Pittsfield Lohr Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Oct. 22 - Nov. 4
Pittsfield Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime lane closure - Pittsfield Twp Sanitary Project Oct. 24-28
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Intersection of Golfside Rd and Packard Rd Lane closure Oct. 6 - 28
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Oct. 3 - mid-Dec.
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Knight Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 24 - Nov. 30
Sharon Waldo Rd between Peckins Rd and M-52 Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.
Superior Berkshire Dr between Sheffield Rd and Stamford Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24
Ypsilanti Bemis Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Rawsonville Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24
Ypsilanti Intersection of Harris Rd and Foley Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Oct. 17 - 28
Ypsilanti N. River St between City of Ypsilanti limits and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24
Ypsilanti Mansfield St near US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 24
