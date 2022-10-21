Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country Second in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ cross country team came up just short in its bid for the SEC White title as the Bulldogs finished 2nd at Thursday’s SEC Finals and finished just behind Adrian in the final standings.

Entering the final race of the season, the Bulldogs trailed the Maples by one point and needed to finish ahead of Adrian to win the title. It was not meant to be as the Maples clipped the Bulldogs 30-47 to finish with 32 to Chelsea’s 28 in the final league standings.

The Bulldogs did all they could to shoot for the title with their top five runners finishing in season or personal best times, but it wasn’t enough as six of seven Maples set PR’s at the race to claim the title.

Natalia DeMea finished with a big kick to beat out an Adrian runner for a second-place finish with a PR of 19:21.8.

Freshman Sam Bieber set a PR of 19:57.6 and senior Brooke Matusik smashed her previous PR by 1:14 and finished 12th in 20:34.2.

Lauren Thompson tied her PR of 20:35.7 and finished 14th

and Seren Angus ran a season best 20:38.8 and finished 15th. Trilian Krug was 18th in 20:52.9 and Julia Kause 19th in 21:08.22.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 Regional at Milan Saturday.