Dexter Snaps Chelsea Streak in Impressive Fashion

A record-setting crowd at Chelsea’s Niehaus Field witnessed something that a generation of Dexter and Chelsea football fans had not seen since 1995…. A Dexter victory.

The 27-year-streak convincingly came to an end Friday night as the D2 top-ranked Dreadnaughts ran by the Bulldogs 45-0 to stop Chelsea’s winning streak at 26.

Many thought that this was the year that the Chelsea win streak ended, but the stunning thing about it was the way it ended with Dexter dominating in every facet of the game.

Dexter rolled into the contest at 8-0 and coming off a huge win that clinched the SEC Red title against Saline last week, while Chelsea was reeling after dropping two straight games.

The mental aspect of the streak ended from the opening kickoff as Dexter drove downfield on its first drive and Reeves Taylor hit Joey Tessmer for a 21-yard scoring pass for a quick 7-0 Dexter lead.

The Chelsea defense swarms around Dexter's Cole Cabana. Photo by Mike Williamson

The teams traded three punts when Dexter would take over at midfield late in the first. The Dreads converted on fourth down with a pass from Taylor to Brennan Parachek on the final play of the quarter. Two plays into the second, Cole Cabana ran around the left end and scored from 10-yards out to push the lead to 14-0.

The stingy Dreadnaught defense forced another punt and Dexter quickly drove back into Bulldog territory and Taylor hit Cabana for a 15-yard TD pass to push the lead to 21-0.

Chelsea answered with its best drive of the game with the running of Tyson Hill and quarterback Lucas Dawson to move the Dexter 34, but the drive would stall, and the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs.

On the first play, Taylor hit Micah Davis for a 34-yard pass to move into Chelsea territory with a minute left in the half.

Dexter would line up for a 43 yards field goal that came up short, but Chelsea was called for running into the kicker and the ball was moved up five yards. Gerzon Herter made them pay as he drilled a 38-yard field goal to end the half and put Dexter up 24-0.

Chelsea opened the second half with the ball and was forced to punt and just two plays later Cabana busted free for a 73-yard touchdown run and the rout was on, and it was apparent that the 26-year streak was over.

The Bulldogs fumbled on the next series and Dexter took over on the Chelsea 24.

Dexter would make it 38-0 when Taylor hit Parachek with a four-yard TD pass on 4th down and a short time later Cabana, scored from 12-yards out to start the running clock as the Dreads celebrated throughout the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs could never get their footing on offense. They never reached the Dexter redzone all night with only the one drive that moved inside the Dreadnaughts 35.

Despite the 5-4 final record, the Bulldogs are likely to get a home first-round playoff game. They will be seeded 11th out of 32 teams in D4 when the brackets are announced Sunday night.

Dexter racked up over 350 yards in total offense against Chelsea.

Taylor had a big night by going 21-24 passing for 217 yards and 3 TD passes.

Cabana finished with 128 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 47 yards and a TD.

Davis finished with five catches for 68 yards and Tessmer four catches for 45 yards and a score. Parachek grabbed three catches for 22 yards and a TD, Cole Darby two catches for 20 yards and Connor Babicki two catches for 15 yards.

The win was the 100th career win for Dexter head coach Phil Jacobs. Photo by Mike Williamson

The win not only snapped the Bulldogs 26-game winning streak, but it was also the 100th victory for Dexter head coach Phil Jacobs career. He is 33-23 as the head coach of the Dreadnaughts since taking over in 2017.

Dexter finishes 9-0 and will be the top seed in the D2 playoffs. They could play three home games at Al Ritt Stadium in the playoffs.