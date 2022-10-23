Chelsea Field Hockey Advances in Shootout

The Chelsea field hockey team advanced to the Division 2 state quarterfinals after an amazing shootout win over Mercy last week.

Mercy scored with one second left in the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead.

Teresa Smith tied it up with a goal at 7:45 of the second period to make it 1-1 and it was a defensive battle from there.

Elizabeth Lane was stellar in net for the Bulldogs, making several big saves to keep the game tied and it would go into a shootout.

Mercy scored first in the shootout and the Bulldogs were stopped in the first round.

Lane made a nice kick save and poked the rebound away and Smith ripped a shot past the Mercy goaltender to tie it 1-1 after two rounds.

In the third round, Lane made a diving save to her right to keep Mercy out of the net.

Braiden Scheffler followed with attempt that went wide, but the Mercy goaltender was called for a trip to give Scheffler another chance. Scheffler made them pay as she moved in on net and cut to her right and slipped the ball past the goaltender and into the net to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead after three rounds.

Lane kicked a Mercy shot wide of the net in round four and the Bulldogs had a chance to clinch, but the shot went wide and Mercy had one more chance.

Mercy moved toward the net and Lane made a stick save. Mercy got the rebound and Lane made a sliding block, and after Mercy picked up another rebound Lane made a sprawling block to knock the ball away to make three amazing saves and clinch the win for Chelsea.

Chelsea advances to the D2 quarterfinals to face Grosse Pointe South Tuesday at 7:00 PM in Dexter.