Chelsea Swimming and Dive Battling for SEC White Top Spot

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team put away Pinckney 132-33 last week to set up a showdown with Adrian for the SEC White title at the league finals November 4-5.

The win over the Pirates moved the Bulldogs to 4-1 in the conference with Adrian on top of the standings at 5-0. The Maples beat Chelsea in a close match earlier in the season 107-78 and the Bulldogs will need to beat out the Maples at the Finals for at least a share of the SEC White crown.

Chelsea won 11 of 12 events to cruise to the win over Pinckney.

Keygan Monahan, Paiton Doyle, Riley Monahan, and Sydney Barston opened things with a win in the 200 medley relay, and Hayley Hopkins followed with a win in the 200 free.

Barston followed with a win in the 200 IM and Kiera Crawley and Amelia Christie finished one-two in the 50 free.

Tallula Gorby won the diving and Chelsea swept the 100 fly with Doyle, Remi Kint, and Fiona Stoker taking the top three spots.

K. Monahan, Barston, and Emma Zachrich swept the 500 free, and Gorby, Trist Schreiber-Tracy, Addie Kennedy, and Clara Johnson teamed to win the 200 free relay.

Sofia DeMea and Hopkins took the top two spots in the 100 back, and R. Monahan, Christie, and K. Monahan swept the 100 breast.

Doyle, DeMea, Lily Snyder, and Charlee Tailford wrapped up the meet with a win in the 400 free.