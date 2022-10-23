Candidate Q&A: Kathleen Kennedy, Sylvan Township Supervisor

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

Why are you running? I am running to complete the term to which I was appointed in 2021. Since 2021, I have begun working on many projects and collaborations that I would appreciate the opportunity to continue.

What issues do you think are important? The most important issues, as I see it, are transparency, fiscal responsibility, and service to residents. Specifically, the water and sewer system and associated debt is important to me as a resident and others. Managed growth is also important, balancing our rural nature with development. I believe through collaboration and cooperation; we can often find regional solutions to our issues.

Why should voters pick you? Voters should choose me because I have proven track record of working hard for the residents. I like to think I am a good listener, and I attempt to assist residents where I can, now as Supervisor and previously as Township Clerk. I have a good rapport with Township staff and consultants. We are on the verge of exciting opportunities here in Sylvan Township and I would appreciate the chance to continue to be a part of that. I am proud to be endorsed by local leaders, including Lyndon Township Supervisor Pam Byrnes, Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco and County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski.

Photo: Kathleen Kennedy. Courtesy Kathleen Kennedy.