Playoff Football Pairings and Previews for Local Teams

The three area football teams all learned their opening week playoff opponents Sunday night and all three teams will play their openers Friday at 7:00PM.

Division 1

Saline (7-2) vs AA Huron (5-4)

The Hornets get a rematch with SEC Red foe Huron Friday night. The teams met in week two and the Hornets came out on top 35-24. Saline took an early lead and had to hold off a late River Rat rally that was sealed by a fumble return touchdown late in the fourth. The winner will have a tough draw when they likely face the states #1 team Belleville in the district final.

Division 2

Dexter (9-0) vs Milford (5-4)



Dexter enters the state playoffs as the #1 team in Division 2. The teams have never faced each other on the gridiron. Milford's four losses were to playoff teams and two were to possible district final opponents South Lyon and South Lyon East. In a year that Dexter has snapped several streaks and won 9 games for the first time in school history, the Dreadnaughts will need to break the playoff curse. Dexter is 1-4 in the state playoffs with their only win coming in 2020 against Lincoln. Dexter could host up the three home games at Al Ritt Stadium with a possible 2nd round match-up with strong South Lyon or South Lyon East teams looming.

Division 4

Chelsea (5-4) @ Charlotte (8-1)

The Bulldogs were hoping to get a home game in the first round, but they were sent to the west for their district. The Bulldogs have never met the Orioles on the football field. Charlotte's only loss this season was to a strong Portland team. The Bulldogs are reeling with three straight losses for the first time since 2013, ironically the last time the Bulldogs didn't make the playoffs. Chelsea has made playoff runs on the road. Most recent was 2018 when Chelsea won four straight road games and made it to Ford Field. The winner will likely be making a second-round trip to 8-1 Hastings.