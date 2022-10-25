CPD Weekly Report 10-25-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-3537

Location: 100 block of Madison St.

Date: October 20, 2022

Time: 5:12 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a gate/fence. Upon arrival, the officer determined that the subject had left the scene of the crash. The officer was able to locate the subject vehicle and driver at a nearby residence. The officer made contact with the vehicle and the owner at the residence and questioned him regarding the damage to the vehicle. After speaking with the owner, he admitted to driving the vehicle and stated that he believed at first that he had hit a “bump” but did not recall hitting the gate in question.

After speaking with the driver further, it was determined that the driver was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The officer conducted standard field sobriety tests at the driver’s residence. Upon conclusion of the tests, it was determined that the subject was above the legal limit for alcohol. The owner/operator of the motor vehicle, a 44-year-old Chelsea man, was placed under arrest. The subject was transported to the Chelsea Hospital for a blood draw to determine the level of intoxication. The blood samples will be sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

*****

Incident #: 22-3564

Location: 200 block of Park St.

Date: October 22, 2022

Time: 10:48 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 200 block of Park St. for the report of an assault & battery complaint. Upon arrival, the officers located the complainant, who stated that he had become embroiled in a verbal argument with the suspect. The complainant stated that during the argument, the suspect became further agitated and smacked the complainant across the right side of his chin with an open hand. The complainant at that time proceeded to dial 911 and request police assistance.

The officers could not detect any injuries that were visible at the time of reporting. The complainant stated that he did wish to prosecute the suspect for the assault. The suspect was located inside his apartment and was identified as a 32-year-old Chelsea man. The suspect was placed under arrest for an unrelated criminal matter out of Jackson County that had not been resolved and was transported to I-94 X Clear Lake Rd to be turned over to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Upon further reflection, the complainant contacted the Chelsea Police Department and stated that he no longer wished to pursue criminal charges for the assault, the case was subsequently closed.