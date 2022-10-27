Chelsea Field Hockey Reaches D2 State Semifinals

The Chelsea field hockey team moved one step closer to a state championship berth Tuesday night after a 1-0 shutout of Grosse Pointe South at Dexter.

The win moved the Bulldogs to the state semifinals where they will have a big hurdle to clear in rival Dexter. The Dreadnaughts have beaten Chelsea twice during the regular season. The matchup is likely the biggest ever between the two programs with so much on the line.

Chelsea controlled most of the play against GPS, outshooting them 7-1 in the contest.

Elizabeth Lane was near perfect in net, while the smothering Chelsea defense held GPS in check all night.

The game was scoreless through one half before the Bulldogs broke through in the third when Azlyn Eckert found the net to put Chelsea up 1-0.

It would be the only goal of the night and the Bulldogs held off GPS for the win.

Laney Smith picked up an assist for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs and Dexter will meet up in the state semifinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Photos by Dawn Miller



