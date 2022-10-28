Candidate Q&A: Sue Shink, State Senate, District 14

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

A longtime community advocate, conservationist, farmer, and public servant, Sue Shink is an effective, solutions-oriented leader who gets things done. She has a JD and masters degree in Resource Policy from the University of Michigan. She served as a Northfield Township Trustee 2004-2008 and is the County Commissioner for District 2.

During her service as Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Washtenaw County has made historic progress on civil rights, health care access and lasting infrastructure investments that will pay off for years to come. Sue is a proven fighter for our shared values and knows how to bring people together to help working people, students, and seniors.

Now, Sue is running for State Senate to keep solving problems, improving people’s daily lives, and building a more inclusive, prosperous future for every Michigander who calls our great state home.

Grow Our Economy Equitably

Because of Sue’s leadership, every resident in Washtenaw County will have access to broadband infrastructure by the end of 2024. The Board of Commissioners also allocated funding to lay a high speed internet cable to encourage more robust economic development in Ypsilanti. Sue worked to support local businesses across the county through the pandemic and will continue fighting for businesses and workers across the district.

Foster Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Sue serves on the boards of Ann Arbor SPARK! and Michigan Works! Southeast, growing economic development, career opportunities and providing residents the training they need to be job ready. Sue is excited about the opportunities of a closer economic relationship between Jackson and Washtenaw County.

Build Healthier Communities

Sue has increased county financial support for senior services, increased public health services in rural areas and supported the development of the Border2Border Trail and county parks through her services on the Washtenaw County Parks Commission. Sue also serves on the Brownfields Authority working to clean up and redevelop contaminated land.

Fight Inflation and Help Families Get Ahead

Sue has worked to make county services more affordable, increase home ownership and has a plan to cut drug prices and end the retirement tax.

Fight for Michigan Workers

Sue supports workers and their families and will work to safeguard workers’ health and safety and ensure they are paid fairly.

Safeguard Our Fundamental Rights

Sue believes the 2020 election was fair and accurate and supports Proposal 2. She has worked to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights. Sue will fight for the right of each person to make their own choices about reproduction.

Strengthen Public Education

At the County, Sue has worked to reduce educational disparities by funding programs to get more kids into preschool and developing programs to encourage high school graduation and trade school or college attendance. Sue will work to fund public schools equitably so that every Michigan child has the education they need to be ready for trade school or college. Sue supports vocational education.

Act on the Climate Crisis

Known for her work in land preservation, Sue worked hard to get Washtenaw County’s climate action planning started, worked on the statewide climate action plan, and is ready to move our state forward on climate action.

Hold Polluters Accountable

Sue fought for a better cleanup of the Gelman Dioxane plume and will fight for polluter pay and other measures to keep toxics out of our neighborhoods.

Promote Climate-Smart Agriculture

Sue supports smart investments to benefit from farmers sequestering carbon in the soil and will work closely with the Conservation Districts and Michigan Department of Agriculture. Sue will work to increase the prices farmers are paid to sequester carbon in the soil.

State Senate District Map for Washtenaw Co. Image: Michigan.gov