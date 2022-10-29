Chelsea Senior Center to Host Gifts of Autumn Open House, Annual Fundraiser

From CSC

Generosity changes lives. Chelsea Senior Center can make a difference in our community because so many others choose to do so too. Donations to CSC impact real people in our community every day, in real-life ways:

Consider the 73-year-old man who walks with the aid of a walker. Can you see and feel the tension release in his shoulders following a long stretch during our Movin & Groovin Adaptive Movement class?

Or the 79-year-old woman with limited technical abilities and no internet access at home. Do you hear her sigh of relief fill the room when a trusted helper at CSC submits her tax return on her behalf?

Or the 52-year-old man who just learned to play pickleball. Can you hear the “WAHOO” escape his lips when his opponent’s toes touch the kitchen (non-volley) line?

Or the 86-year-old woman who just got her cast removed. Do you see the tears pooling in her eyes as she holds her knitting needles again on a Thursday afternoon during CSC’s Knit & Crochet Group?

Do you feel the spark in the smile exchanged between two recently widowed people who met over a shared meal at our Senior Café?

Real life happens every day at the Center. Please consider donating to the Chelsea Senior Center as part of our Gifts of Autumn campaign. Donations support everyday activities and infrastructure that keep CSC’s doors open for all area seniors. Donations can be made online at www.chelseaseniors.org, dropped off or sent to 512 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI 48118, or given at our Gifts of Autumn Open House Fundraiser.

CSC’s Gifts of Autumn Open House Fundraiser is Thursday, November 3 from 4 to 7 pm at the Chelsea Depot. Drop in to learn about CSC, and enjoy adult beverages and appetizers, and lively company in support of the Chelsea Senior Center. Reservations are required. Call 734.475.9242 to RSVP.

Your generosity will change lives.

Chelsea Senior Center is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 512 Washington Street, Chelsea in the Washington Street Education Center MI, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life and well-being for area seniors and their families. CSC is a life-changing resource in the Chelsea Area because of support from members, donors, grant funders, corporate sponsors, partner organizations, the City of Chelsea, local townships, and amazing volunteers.