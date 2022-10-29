Saline Hornets Defeat the Huron River Rats to Advance to the Second Round

The Saline Hornets advance with a 7-10 first round win over the Huron River Rats.

Notre Dame commit CJ Carr went 22-37 with 144 yards and 1 TD throwing for a 59% completion rate. With 5:32 remaining in the first quarter, CJ Carr connected with Dylan Mesman for a 16 yard touchdown.

Just two minutes later, Huron’s Bruce Williams answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game.

With solid defensive play on both sides of the ball, the score remained 7-7 throughout the first three quarters of the game.

Although tipped by a Huron player, Saline kicker Riley Berhman was able to hit the go-ahead field goal with 5:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Hornets were able to hold on to the lead to secure a 3-point victory over the River Rats.

The Saline Hornets (8-2) advance to round 2 of the Division 1 State Playoffs where they will face the Belleville Tigers (10-0) November 4th at 7:00 PM.